SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Gas worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

SWX stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,401,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,401,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

