SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 1.5 %

RTX stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

