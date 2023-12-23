SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 933.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

EWS opened at $18.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

