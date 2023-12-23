SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 87,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $69.48 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

