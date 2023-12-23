SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $580.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.37. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.99 and a 1 year high of $584.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.62.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

