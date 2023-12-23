Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RNSC opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

