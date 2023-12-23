Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,638.65

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,638.65 ($20.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,760.50 ($22.27). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,760.50 ($22.27), with a volume of 256,811 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($23.33) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.62. The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,803.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($20.77), for a total value of £816,878.58 ($1,033,108.11). Also, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($20.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,254 ($4,115.34). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

