Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,638.65

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,638.65 ($20.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,760.50 ($22.27). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,760.50 ($22.27), with a volume of 256,811 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($23.33) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smiths Group
Smiths Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($20.77), for a total value of £816,878.58 ($1,033,108.11). In other news, insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($20.77), for a total value of £816,878.58 ($1,033,108.11). Also, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($20.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,254 ($4,115.34). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.