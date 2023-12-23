Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

SCCO opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.