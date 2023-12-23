S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,654. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

