SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Holdings Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,897. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $43.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

