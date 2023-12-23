SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1,234.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

