SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 10,723,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,479,447. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

