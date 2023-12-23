SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 185.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,903 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ULST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 115,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

