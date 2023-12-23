Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.09.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

