State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.69 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

