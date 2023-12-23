State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $24.91 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

