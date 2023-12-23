State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 4,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $380.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $386.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

