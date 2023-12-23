State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,055 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $243.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

