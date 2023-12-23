State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 590 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $34,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 6.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $524.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.80 and its 200-day moving average is $471.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

