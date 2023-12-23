Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $168.29 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,669.81 or 0.99993418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04316294 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,382,779.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.