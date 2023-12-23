Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hayward by 174.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

