STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE STM opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

