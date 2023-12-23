StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
