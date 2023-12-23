StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

