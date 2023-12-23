StockNews.com Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

