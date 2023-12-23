StockNews.com Lowers RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RGC Resources has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.