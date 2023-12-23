StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

