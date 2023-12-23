StockNews.com Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.