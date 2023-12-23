Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Stock Price Down 20%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 162,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 102,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Stratabound Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About Stratabound Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.