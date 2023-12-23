Stratis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002827 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $193.57 million and $30.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.62 or 0.05247164 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00103808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,566,231 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

