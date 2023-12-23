Summit Global Investments Acquires 2,374 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in MSCI were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $562.28 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.60. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

