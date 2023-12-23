Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 13,138 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

