Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 16,009 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,455. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $88.42 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

