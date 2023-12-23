Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $424.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

