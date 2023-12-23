Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

OSK opened at $107.66 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

