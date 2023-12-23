Summit Global Investments Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

