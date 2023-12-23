Summit Global Investments Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 517.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,781 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zuora were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $164,924.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,070 shares in the company, valued at $876,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,895. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.88. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

