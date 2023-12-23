Summit Global Investments Invests $1.25 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

RS opened at $282.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

