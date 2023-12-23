Summit Global Investments Invests $1.59 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $496.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $499.30. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

