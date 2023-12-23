Summit Global Investments Purchases 17,616 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

