Summit Global Investments Reduces Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TM opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

