Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $85.66 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

