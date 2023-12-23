Summit Global Investments Sells 88,726 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,726 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

