Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 77.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hub Group from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

