Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
