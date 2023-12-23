Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

