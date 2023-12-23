SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $632.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
