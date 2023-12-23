SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 437,740 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,760,000 after buying an additional 808,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $632.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

