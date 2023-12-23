Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 1.6%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.71. 60,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,158% from the average session volume of 4,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of C$32.63 million for the quarter.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

