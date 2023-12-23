Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.