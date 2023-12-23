TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.02

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.02 and traded as high as C$52.97. TC Energy shares last traded at C$52.80, with a volume of 17,419,215 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The stock has a market cap of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.03.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1609105 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,657.14%.

In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

