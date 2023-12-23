Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.58). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 272,151 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TIG

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Team Internet Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,500.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.06.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £4,640 ($5,868.22). Corporate insiders own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.