Tevis Investment Management Sells 1,862 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

